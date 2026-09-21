Farid Shafiyev urges against politicization of Caucasian Albania issue

Caucasian Albania is a historical matter, and its politicization is unacceptable, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told journalists.

Report quotes Shafiyev as saying the recent visit of diplomats to Karabakh provoked negative reactions from Armenia – both within the diaspora and among certain government representatives and segments of the public.

"The subject of discussion is not the history of Caucasian Albania - we know it well. Caucasian Albania holds a crucial place in Azerbaijan's statehood and national identity," he said.

The chairman also emphasized that Armenia's heightened focus on Albanian temples is driven by the idea of a "Greater Armenia" and territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

He noted that the conflict has ended and a peace agenda has been established: "Caucasian Albania is a historical issue. We must not allow its politicization."