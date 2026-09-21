Georgia doubles spending on oil, lubricant imports from Azerbaijan

In January–August 2026, Georgia imported 101,043 tons of oil and lubricants, valued at $102 million, from Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office, this represents a twofold increase in value and a 38% rise in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 5th among Georgia's oil and lubricant suppliers.

Overall, Georgia imported 1,217,413 tons of oil and lubricants worth $1.165 billion during the first eight months of 2026, marking an increase of 38% in value and 8.3% in volume year‑on‑year.

In this period, Georgia imported 403,500 tons worth $301 million from Russia; 140,000 tons worth $171.4 million from Türkiye; 160,000 tons worth $155 million from Romania; and 105,000 tons worth $110 million from Bulgaria.

In 2025, Georgia imported 1.8 million tons of oil and lubricants worth $1.4 billion, of which 172,000 tons worth $118 million came from Azerbaijan.