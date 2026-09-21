Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Georgia doubles spending on oil, lubricant imports from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 12:28
    Georgia doubles spending on oil, lubricant imports from Azerbaijan

    In January–August 2026, Georgia imported 101,043 tons of oil and lubricants, valued at $102 million, from Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office, this represents a twofold increase in value and a 38% rise in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

    As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 5th among Georgia's oil and lubricant suppliers.

    Overall, Georgia imported 1,217,413 tons of oil and lubricants worth $1.165 billion during the first eight months of 2026, marking an increase of 38% in value and 8.3% in volume year‑on‑year.

    In this period, Georgia imported 403,500 tons worth $301 million from Russia; 140,000 tons worth $171.4 million from Türkiye; 160,000 tons worth $155 million from Romania; and 105,000 tons worth $110 million from Bulgaria.

    In 2025, Georgia imported 1.8 million tons of oil and lubricants worth $1.4 billion, of which 172,000 tons worth $118 million came from Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's oil exports oil imports Georgia's National Statistics Office
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan neft və neft yağları idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 2 dəfə artırıb
    Грузия удвоила расходы на импорт нефти и нефтяных масел из Азербайджана

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