Preliminary hearing in criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev held in Baku

A preliminary court hearing on the criminal case of the former Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and his former assistant Eldar Amirov has been held at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, Report informs.

During the process chaired by Judge Murad Aslanov, the personal data of the accused were clarified, and their procedural rights and obligations provided for by legislation were explained to them.

The court created the necessary conditions for the realization of the right to defense of the accused and other procedural guarantees.

By a court decision, the criminal case was scheduled for trial.

09:09

The trial in the criminal case against the former Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, Ramiz Mehdiyev, begins today at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, Report informs.

The preparatory hearing on the criminal case is expected to be held under the chairmanship of Judge Murad Aslanov.

The criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev was initiated by the State Security Service in October 2025.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Ramiz Mehdiyev, Abbas Abbasov, Ali Karimli, and others - were detained as a result of comprehensive measures taken by the security service to prevent provocative and subversive activities by foreign special services against the security, national interests, and well-being of Azerbaijan.

Former employee of the Presidential Administration Eldar Amirov was also detained in November 2025 in connection with the same criminal case.

According to the indictment, Abbas Abbasov and Rustam Ibrahimbayov, who were co-founders and leaders of the Union of Azerbaijani Organizations of Russia (Union of Billionaires) registered abroad on July 4, 2012, as well as Ramiz Mehdiyev, Ali Karimli, members of his party Fuad Gahramanli, Ganimat Zahidov, and other persons, entered into a conspiracy with the aim of violently seizing power and changing the existing constitutional structure of the state. The indictment also notes that the Union of Billionaires was created by foreign special services directly to interfere in political processes in Azerbaijan.

In addition, in August-September 2025, Ramiz Mehdiyev submitted to Ali Karimli through his assistant Eldar Amirov and other persons written material prepared in a foreign language titled "Proposals for the reorganization of the public administration system," containing a secret plan and areas of activity against state power, for the purpose of its coordination. Subsequently, on October 3, 2025, the final edited copy of the mentioned document was sent through the employees of Sharq-Qarb OJSC, and the said transmission was technically recorded.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused of high treason for acts directed, in collusion with the aforementioned persons, at seizing state power with the help of foreign special services and violently changing the constitutional order, as well as providing assistance to representatives of a foreign state contrary to the state security interests of Azerbaijan.

The indictment also indicates that in the period up to October 13, 2025, Ramiz Mehdiyev legalized more than 17 million manats of funds obtained through criminal means.

In connection with these acts, Ramiz Mehdiyev is charged under Articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property on a large scale obtained through criminal means), 274 (high treason), and 278.1 (violent seizure or holding of power, violent change of the constitutional structure of the state) of the Criminal Code.

($1=1.7 manats)