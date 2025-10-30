Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo
- 30 October, 2025
- 14:08
Countless deaths have occurred in Congo to date, yet no one speaks about them, Congolese journalist, lecturer, and independent researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele stated during a discussion at Baku State University.
The theme of the discussions was Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lingering consequences, Report informs.
He explained that the main reason for this silence is the continued perception of Congo only as a resource-rich territory: "We are governed as a province, turned into raw material base, and as a people, we cannot even feel Congolese. Because, this is not who we are."
The researcher emphasized that Congo is still viewed as a territory granted independence by Belgium.
