    Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:55
    Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to Türkiye

    The remains of Turkish servicemen who died in a military plane crash in Georgia will be transported to Türkiye, according to Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, Report informs.

    Duran wrote on X that search and rescue operations are ongoing. He added that the soldiers' remains will be brought back on an A-400M aircraft, which was used to transport rescue teams to Georgia.

    He also thanked Georgian officials for their swift support and mobilization following the incident.

    Gürcüstanda təyyarə qəzasında həlak olan hərbçilərin nəşləri Türkiyəyə aparılacaq
    В Турцию доставят тела военнослужащих, погибших в авиакатастрофе в Грузии

