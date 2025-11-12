Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to Türkiye

The remains of Turkish servicemen who died in a military plane crash in Georgia will be transported to Türkiye, according to Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, Report informs.

Duran wrote on X that search and rescue operations are ongoing. He added that the soldiers' remains will be brought back on an A-400M aircraft, which was used to transport rescue teams to Georgia.

He also thanked Georgian officials for their swift support and mobilization following the incident.