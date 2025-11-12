Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to Türkiye
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2025
- 17:55
The remains of Turkish servicemen who died in a military plane crash in Georgia will be transported to Türkiye, according to Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, Report informs.
Duran wrote on X that search and rescue operations are ongoing. He added that the soldiers' remains will be brought back on an A-400M aircraft, which was used to transport rescue teams to Georgia.
He also thanked Georgian officials for their swift support and mobilization following the incident.
Latest News
19:18
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mediterranean SeaOther countries
19:07
Canada sanctions Russian drone makers, ‘shadow fleet" vesselsOther countries
18:47
Putin, Tokayev sign declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, KazakhstanRegion
18:33
Photo
Azerbaijani FM meets Bangladesh's non-resident ambassadorForeign policy
18:09
BTC pipeline sees 577,000 bpd oil export in SeptemberEnergy
17:55
Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to TürkiyeForeign policy
17:49
Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official saysOther countries
17:45
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in OctoberEnergy
17:38