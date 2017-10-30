Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leaves for Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has left Ankara for Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing Anadolu, he was seen off to Baku by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Ismail Kahraman, Ankara governor Ercan Topaca, Ankara Police Chief Servet Yılmaz and other officials at the Esenboğa airport.

Erdoğan is accompanied by his spouse Emine Erdoğan, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Education Minister Ismet Yılmaz, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan.

Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan will last two days.

Notably, Erdoğan will attend today's opening ceremony of the first movement of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili.

A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations will be held on October 31. The meetings will focus on the events taking place in the region and in the international arena, particularly on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Also, the two countries will sign documents on cooperation in various fields.

The sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Baku. The Azerbaijani and Turkish President will attend the meeting.

Erdoğan's visit to Baku coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.