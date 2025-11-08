Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 10:46
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs for Azerbaijan

    President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has departed for Azerbaijan to participate in the Victory Parade marking the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War victory.

    Report informs via TRT Haber that the visit will include bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will also attend the Victory Parade in Baku.

    The meetings are expected to focus on regional and global issues.

    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycana yola düşüb
    Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган отбыл в Азербайджан

