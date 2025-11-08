Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs for Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 10:46
President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has departed for Azerbaijan to participate in the Victory Parade marking the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War victory.
Report informs via TRT Haber that the visit will include bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will also attend the Victory Parade in Baku.
The meetings are expected to focus on regional and global issues.
