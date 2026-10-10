Ramzan Kadyrov reiterates condolences over Baku–Grozny aircraft crash
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2026
- 16:12
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"On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Chechen people, I would like to once again express my deepest condolences over the crash of the Baku–Grozny aircraft in December 2024. This is a shared sorrow," Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov said during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"We sincerely share the grief of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and pray for the souls of all those who lost their lives," he added.
Ramzan Kadırov Bakı-Qroznı reysinin qəzasında həlak olanlarla bağlı İlham Əliyevə başsağlığı verib
Кадыров выразил соболезнования Ильхаму Алиеву в связи с крушением самолета Баку-Грозный
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