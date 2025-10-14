Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic states

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    One of the core foundations of a democratic society is the rule of law, according to Ramiz Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Judges, Report informs.

    He made the remark at an international conference titled "Relations between the judiciary and the other two branches of government," organized in cooperation with the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

    Rzayev emphasized that implementing the principle of separation of powers is essential in building a legal state:

    "One of the fundamental pillars of modern constitutional order is the division of state power into legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This principle serves as a safeguard against centralization and abuse of power, and is vital for ensuring human rights and freedoms, the rule of law, and democracy."

    The chairman highlighted that the key element in maintaining the separation of powers lies in the authority vested in each branch. The strength and integrity of this separation depend on how these powers interact with one another.

    "In line with this principle, the judiciary is an independent branch of government. Courts in democratic and legal states serve as guardians of rights, freedoms, and the fundamental values of society," he added.

    Ramiz Rzayev: Məhkəmələr demokratik dövlətlərdə cəmiyyətin təməl dəyərlərinin qoruyucusudur
    Рамиз Рзаев: Суды в демократических странах - защитники основных ценностей общества

