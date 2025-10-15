Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:58
    Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'

    Ramil Hasan, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), has pledged to do everything possible to further strengthen the organization, Report informs.

    He made the remarks during an event held on October 15 to mark the start of his tenure.

    "As the parliamentary pillar of our shared Turkic family, we will do our utmost to advance TURKPA. Opening a new chapter for TURKPA member states is a moral obligation. This appointment reflects the great trust placed in me by President Ilham Aliyev. God willing, we will live up to that trust. From now on, as Secretary General, it is my duty to protect the rights of all Turkic states equally," Hasan stated.

    Ramil Hasan TURKPA Secretary General
    Ramil Həsən: TÜRKPA-nın inkişafı üçün əlimizdən gələni edəcəyik
    Новый генсек ТЮРКПА заявил о готовности продвигать развитие организации

    Latest News

    12:33

    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    12:27

    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    Other
    12:14

    UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30

    Infrastructure
    12:12

    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:05

    China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    11:59

    Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025

    Business
    11:56

    Azerbaijan produces 20.7 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed