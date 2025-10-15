Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'
- 15 October, 2025
- 10:58
Ramil Hasan, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), has pledged to do everything possible to further strengthen the organization, Report informs.
He made the remarks during an event held on October 15 to mark the start of his tenure.
"As the parliamentary pillar of our shared Turkic family, we will do our utmost to advance TURKPA. Opening a new chapter for TURKPA member states is a moral obligation. This appointment reflects the great trust placed in me by President Ilham Aliyev. God willing, we will live up to that trust. From now on, as Secretary General, it is my duty to protect the rights of all Turkic states equally," Hasan stated.
