Punjab minister alleges systematic violations of minority rights in India

The rights of Sikhs and other minorities are systematically violated in India, Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs of the Pakistani state of Punjab, told journalists, Report informs.

Unfortunately, India's history is replete with similar cases, which were essentially supported by the state.

"After the assassination of Indira Gandhi, there were extrajudicial executions and mass killings of innocent Sikhs," the minister noted.

He emphasized that today's event, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), was dedicated to the human rights situation in India, in particular the situation of the Sikh community and other religious minorities.

According to the minister, the event was attended by representatives of the Sikh diaspora from Canada, the UK, Europe, and Pakistan, who raised the issue of human rights violations not only against Sikhs but also against other minorities-Muslims, Dalits, and Christians.

Arora noted that in recent years, cases of harassment against Muslims, as well as Christians, have increased in India, with more than 700 cases of Christians being banned from performing religious rites.

He added that the Sikh community continues to demand justice for the events of 1984, as well as the release of those imprisoned for decades without due process.

Arora also praised the work of the Baku Initiative Group group, expressing gratitude to its leadership, the people of Azerbaijan and media representatives for their attention to the topic of human rights.