Abbas Abbasov: BIG to achieve significant results in co-op with independence movements

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG), in collaboration with independence movements, will achieve significant results on the international level in matters of decolonization, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov said at the international conference "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality," Report informs.

He noted that the BIG has already achieved significant results, and these were made possible by two key factors.

"First, active work was carried out to mobilize the local population, raise awareness of colonial policies, and strengthen national identity with the participation of opinion leaders and intellectuals. Second, political and non-violent strategies, as well as international diplomacy tools, were used to attract global attention and expand external support," he said.

Abbasov also emphasized the role of non-governmental organizations in supporting anti-colonial movements. He noted that over the past two years, the BIG has become one of the platforms promoting the global decolonization agenda.

"Over the past three years, we have organized 35 international conferences and other events, conducted approximately 150 studies, published over 40 reports and interviews, submitted alternative reports and statements to UN bodies, and recently launched an online museum of decolonization," he noted.

The executive director expressed confidence that joint efforts will further advance decolonization processes and achieve practical changes at the international level.