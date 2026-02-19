Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Leyla Aliyeva visits orphanage and clinical center in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 12:16
    Leyla Aliyeva visits orphanage and clinical center in Tirana

    Leyla Aliyeva visited the Hannah and Rozafa orphanage operating in Tirana.

    According to Report, the Hannah and Rozafa orphanage is a state institution intended for minors deprived of parental care or living in socially vulnerable conditions.

    It was noted that the institution's activities are aimed, in particular, at the protection, upbringing, and comprehensive care of children aged 0 to 6. At the early stages of their development, the children are provided with necessary psychological and moral support, as well as medical services.

    Leyla Aliyeva then familiarized herself with the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center.

    It was noted that this center is the main public university hospital not only in Tirana but throughout Albania. Highly qualified staff provide high-quality medical services using the most advanced technologies.

    The country"s main oncology service is also concentrated at this hospital, where patients undergo radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and comprehensive surgical treatment.

    At the center, particular attention is paid to the health of every child, with treatment supported by a compassionate approach and a diverse, child-friendly environment.

