    Domestic policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 12:06
    Free transport services to be provided for WUF13 participants in Baku

    Registered participants of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, will be offered free transport services.

    According to Report, special buses will operate between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and designated city transport hubs throughout the event for all registered WUF13 attendees.

    Transport to the event venue will also be free of charge.

    WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 through May 22, 2026.

