Protest was held in front of the EU Representative in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Protest campaign was held in front of the Representative Office of the European Union with organizational support of the International Diaspora Center (IDC) in regard with protesting of the resolution adopted by the European Parliament. Report informs, during the action participants protested to anti-Azerbaijan position of the EU and its double standards.

In the action "Don't interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan!", "Justice for Khojaly", "Do end your pro-Armenian position!" slogans were chanted.

Along with Azerbaijani flag, also Turkish national flag raised in the rally.

After reading the resolution of the protest campaign, the document was presented to the EU office in Azerbaijan.