Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 14:03
    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    As part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), meetings were held with Ethiopia's Minister of Urban and Infrastructure, Chaltu Sani Ibrahim; Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie; Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Claver Gatete; African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati; and other officials, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ethiopia told Report.

    It was noted that Ruslan Nasibov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat, and Oumar Sylla, Director of UN-Habitat's Regional Office for Africa, also attended the meetings.

    The discussions covered the essence of WUF13, the preparation process, initiatives, planned events and activities, as well as opportunities for participation and cooperation.

    The importance of the forum, themed Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements, was emphasized in terms of strengthening international cooperation in sustainable urban development and presenting Azerbaijan's contributions to global processes together with international partners.

    Additionally, Azerbaijan, recognized as a global champion of urban development, shared its interest in sectoral cooperation with African states within WUF13.

    In most meetings, Azerbaijan's experience and initiatives related to COP29, as well as the interconnected impacts of sustainable urban planning and climate change processes, were highlighted as significant for Ethiopia's hosting of COP32. Strong interest in cooperation within this framework was expressed.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in an event in Addis Ababa organized under Kenya's Building Climate Resilience for Urban Poor (BCRUP) initiative with the involvement of international partners.

    Ethiopia WUF13 promotional meetings Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ethiopia World Urban Forum
    Photo
    Efiopiyada WUF13-ə hazırlıq çərçivəsində təbliğat-təşviqat görüşləri keçirilib
    Photo
    В Эфиопии прошли встречи в рамках подготовки к WUF13

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed