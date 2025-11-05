Professor: One of AI risks is its potential military use

One of the negative aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) is its potential use for military purposes, according to Professor Valeri Modebadze of the Georgian Technical University, Report informs.

He made the remark during his speech at the international scientific-practical conference titled "State sovereignty and national constitutions in the 21st century: global challenges, trends and prospects" in Baku.

Professor Modebadze addressed both the positive and negative dimensions of AI, whose usage is rapidly expanding: "Artificial intelligence can benefit society in certain areas, but it can also create problems. Today, AI is increasingly used in healthcare, education, and other sectors. It is also becoming a significant factor at the state level."

He did not rule out the possibility that AI could contribute to rising unemployment: "It's an undeniable fact that people are losing jobs as AI gradually replaces them. Another concerning aspect is its potential use for military purposes. There's no need to explain the kind of threat that poses."

Hamad Al-Hajri, Director of the Programs and Awareness Department of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee, stated in his speech that sovereignty and human rights are inseparable concepts. He emphasized Qatar's cooperation with the United Nations in this regard: "Of course, when working with international partners, we also serve our own culture and national values. This is part of Qatar's national vision."

He also stressed the importance of using technology wisely in the context of sovereignty in the 21st century.

Liang Zhenpeng, Associate Professor at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, highlighted the need for all countries to base their approach to state sovereignty and security on a common standard rooted in international law. He also noted the growing role of international organizations in global governance.

Liudmyla Lakhtionova, Deputy Director of the Educational and Scientific Institute for Education Development of Kyiv National Aviation University, drew attention to the challenges facing Ukraine's education system amid the ongoing war: "In this sense, Ukrainian students and pupils are heroes. Despite the crisis, they continue their education both online and in traditional formats."

In her speech, Lakhtionova also emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries pursuing an independent policy.

Following the individual presentations, the conference continued with a plenary session featuring general discussions.