Prime Minister: Developing strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is very valuable for us

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day. Report informs, the text of congratulation reads:

"Let me sincerely congratulate You on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Republic Day and wish you every success for the future development of the country.

We are observing Azerbaijan's rapid development, empowerment and the achievements in state building with a sense of satisfaction. The current year is very significant for Azerbaijan-it will host a large-scale international event - the first European Games in the near future.

Developing strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is very valuable for us. I would like to emphasize our successful joint efforts in the process of implementation of global energy and transport projects.

I would like to assure you that Georgia will future continue the deepening and strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan actively.

Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate You once again and wish success to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on this important day."