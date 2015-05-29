 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prime Minister: Developing strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is very valuable for us

    Georgia will future continue the deepening and strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan actively

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day. Report informs, the text of congratulation reads:

    "Let me sincerely congratulate You on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Republic Day and wish you every success for the future development of the country.

    We are observing Azerbaijan's rapid development, empowerment and the achievements in state building with a sense of satisfaction. The current year is very significant  for Azerbaijan-it will host a large-scale international event - the first European Games in the near future.

    Developing strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is very valuable for us. I would like to emphasize our successful joint efforts in the process of implementation of global energy and transport projects.

    I would like to assure you that Georgia will future continue the deepening and strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan actively.

    Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate You once again and wish success to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on this important day."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi