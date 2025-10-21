Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit "Alem.ai" International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana

On October 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the "Alem.ai" International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana.

President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the Center, which was established earlier this year.

The Center was created to promote innovation and the development of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of Kazakhstan"s public and economic life. The "Public Space" operating within the Center aims to attract 10,000 talented individuals annually. It is planned to host forums on the latest achievements in artificial intelligence, expert meetings and open lectures, as well as job fairs, hackathons, and startup competitions focused on AI. The Center also features the "Tomorrow School," which provides free education in artificial intelligence without requiring prior programming knowledge, and an AI campus designed to accelerate startups. Through the advancement of cutting-edge technologies and the formation of a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem, the Center plans to launch 100 new artificial intelligence startups annually.

The main objective of the research laboratories established here is to develop and support scientific research in artificial intelligence, promote innovation, and create advanced technologies. Ten scientific research projects are planned to be implemented annually in these laboratories.