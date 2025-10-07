Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    President: The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:52
    President: The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace

    "The initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia two months ago at the White House in Washington is set to transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace," said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that, following the joint call to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures during the Washington summit, the decision made by the OSCE on 1 September also ended these remnants of the former conflict.

