    President: Since its membership to the D-8 family, Azerbaijan puts efforts for its institutional development

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 10:56
    President: Since its membership to the D-8 family, Azerbaijan puts efforts for its institutional development

    "Since its membership to the D-8 family, Azerbaijan puts efforts for its institutional development. And it is seen not only in the economic area of collaboration, but also cultural, social and humanitarian ones," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion, Report informs.

    "During the almost one-year period since Azerbaijan's acceptance into D-8, the first meeting of D-8 NGOs was organized in the city of Baku by our country's initiative as it was in the case with the D-8 High-Level Climate and Urban Dialogue that took place within D-8 Week. Azerbaijan will continue to give its further contribution to expand the collaboration within this institution," the head of state emphasized.

    D-8 Media Forum D-8 Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Azərbaycan D-8 ailəsinin üzvü olduğu gündən təsisatın inkişafı ilə bağlı səylər göstərir
    Президент: Азербайджан со дня вступления в семью D-8 прилагает усилия для развития этого института

