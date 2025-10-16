Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:19
    President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan

    On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Marijana Kujundžić, the newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Marijana Kujundžić presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Fondly recalling his meetings with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Tirana and Copenhagen, the head of state noted that detailed discussions on the prospects of bilateral cooperation had been held during those meetings. President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing the recent dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, highlighted the visits of three EU Commissioners to Azerbaijan within one year.

    Marijana Kujundžić congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of US President Donald Trump in Washington. She commended Azerbaijan"s active regional diplomacy, noting that President Ilham Aliyev"s recent visits and participation in international summits are clear examples of this.

    She also underlined that there are favorable opportunities for the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, touching upon successful cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, and noted that the European Union closely supports projects aimed at creating regional transport connections.

    Marijana Kujundžić announced that the European Union will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining operations.

    The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the prospects for future Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Avropa İttifaqının Azərbaycandakı nümayəndəliyinin yeni rəhbərinin etimadnaməsini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент принял верительные грамоты нового главы представительства ЕС

