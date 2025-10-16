Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolved

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 17:02
    President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolved

    Past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Sophie Lagoutte, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic.

    According to Report, recalling his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen, President Ilham Aliyev stated that, as a result of that meeting, past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved.

    Emphasizing that a new era has begun in bilateral relations, the head of state highlighted the importance of restoring and developing contacts between people and business representatives, as well as enhancing cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.

