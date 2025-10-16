President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolved
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2025
- 17:02
Past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Sophie Lagoutte, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic.
According to Report, recalling his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen, President Ilham Aliyev stated that, as a result of that meeting, past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved.
Emphasizing that a new era has begun in bilateral relations, the head of state highlighted the importance of restoring and developing contacts between people and business representatives, as well as enhancing cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields.
