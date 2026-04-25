Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President of Ukraine: 'We can establish very deep cooperation in field of security'

    Foreign policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 14:49
    President of Ukraine: 'We can establish very deep cooperation in field of security'

    "Regarding the defense industry, security is a field where we can establish very deep cooperation. We must work very hard to achieve this goal," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "We have held talks in trilateral and other formats. Some of them took place in Türkiye, and later we met with our American partners in Geneva. If the Russian side also chooses this diplomacy, we would also like to conduct our negotiations in Azerbaijan," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ilham Aliyev Security cooperation
    Ukrayna Prezidenti: Təhlükəsizlik sahəsində çox dərin əməkdaşlıq qura bilərik
    Президент Украины: Мы можем наладить очень глубокое сотрудничество в сфере безопасности

    Latest News

    17:55

    Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-May

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New York

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

    Industry
    17:04

    Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13

    Other
    17:02

    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

    Region
    16:49

    Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATED

    Other countries
    16:42

    Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

    Industry
    16:15

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed