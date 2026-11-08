Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 21:04
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan

    President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan on November 8, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, were seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emine Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Photo
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğanın Azərbaycana rəsmi səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился официальный визит Эрдогана в Азербайджан
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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