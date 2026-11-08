President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan

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President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan on November 8, Report informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, were seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.