President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 14:42
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As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku, on October 13.
According to Report, the President of Laos paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying a wreath at his grave.
President Thongloun Sisoulith also paid tribute to prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva by laying flowers at her grave.
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