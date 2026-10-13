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    President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 14:42
    President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku

    As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku, on October 13.

    According to Report, the President of Laos paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, by laying a wreath at his grave.

    President Thongloun Sisoulith also paid tribute to prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva by laying flowers at her grave.

    President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku
    President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku
    President of Laos visits Alley of Honors in Baku

    Thongloun Sisoulith Alley of Honor Heydar Aliyev Zarifa Aliyeva
    Photo
    Laos Prezidenti Fəxri xiyabanı ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Президент Лаоса посетил Аллею почетного захоронения
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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