    President of Azerbaijan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:34
    President of Azerbaijan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Gabala

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, on October 7 in Gabala.

    According to Report, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings from Turkmenistan"s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and requested that his own regards be conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan.

    During the conversation, both sides fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev"s meetings with the Chairman of Turkmenistan"s Halk Maslahaty, as well as the latter"s visit to Azerbaijan in July of this year.

    The significance of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Gabala, was highlighted, with emphasis on its role in deepening cooperation among Turkic states and further advancing people-to-people connections.

    The current state of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan interstate relations, built on principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and cooperation, was highly appreciated. They noted that deep fraternal traditions unite the peoples of both nations, stressing the successful development of bilateral ties in political, economic, transport, energy, parliamentary, humanitarian, cultural, educational, and other spheres, along with effective cooperation within international organizations.

    Both parties exchanged views on the prospects for further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Qəbələdə Qurbanqulu Berdiməhəmmədovla görüşüb
    Президент Азербайджана встретился с Гурбангулы Бердымухамедовым в Габале

