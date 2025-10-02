President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends banquet in Copenhagen
On October 1, a banquet was hosted in Copenhagen on behalf of King Frederik X and Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, Report informs via AZERTAC.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
