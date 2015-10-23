Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to Francois Hollande

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to the President of France, Francois Hollande.
Report informs the text of condolence reads: "I was saddened by news of numerous casualties as a result of traffic accident.
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, and families and loved ones of those who died and to all French people and wish those injured recovery.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook