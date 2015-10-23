Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to Francois Hollande

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to the President of France, Francois Hollande.

Report informs the text of condolence reads: "I was saddened by news of numerous casualties as a result of traffic accident.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, and families and loved ones of those who died and to all French people and wish those injured recovery.