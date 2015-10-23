 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to Francois Hollande

    I was saddened by news of numerous casualties as a result of traffic accident

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to the President of France, Francois Hollande. 

    Report informs the text of condolence reads: "I was saddened by news of numerous casualties as a result of traffic accident.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, and families and loved ones of those who died and to all French people and wish those injured recovery.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi