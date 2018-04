© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is necessary to work for development and stability."

Report informs, President of Albania Ilir Meta told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th Global Baku Forum.

According to him, today the world has faced many global and regional challenges. "Against this background Azerbaijan continues to develop systematically," Meta stated.