President: It is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 13:43
"Today, peace and security are essential foundations for the development of any country," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.
"Given the current geopolitical and security challenges worldwide, it is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power, in line with the Garabagh Declaration adopted at last year"s informal summit in Shusha and following the "Regional peace and security" theme of today"s summit," the head of state added.
