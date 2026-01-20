Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews TV in Davos

    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews TV in Davos

    On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Euronews TV in Davos, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Following the interview, the head of state participated in an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," where he answered questions from business representatives from various countries.

