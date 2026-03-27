President Ilham Aliyev visits Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan to express condolences

On March 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan to express his condolences on the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, welcomed the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the book of condolences.

Following this, the head of state held a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that His Holiness Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, dedicated his life and activities to noble causes and the promotion of interreligious dialogue, emphasizing that his memory will always be held in high esteem in Azerbaijan.

The head of state touched upon the role of His Holiness Ilia II in the development of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Zurab Pataradze expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for visiting the embassy to offer his condolences.