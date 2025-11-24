Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 11:42
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth

    "Today, the Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth and dynamism," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, held on November 24 in Baku, Report informs.

    The President of Azerbaijan noted that the Garabagh Victory achieved five years ago is a source of shared joy and pride for the Turkic peoples.

    "I am confident that the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, which are currently being rebuilt, and the Zangezur Corridor, once opened, will play an important role in advancing development and strengthening cooperation among the Turkic states," the head of state emphasized.

