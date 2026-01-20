Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, international relations entering new era

    "Today, international relations are entering a new era, where it is not the rule of law, but the rule of strength that is ruling the situation. We can see it in different parts of the world," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Report informs.

    "Every country should base its strategy and policy on its potential, and establish good relations with as many countries as possible - first in its region, and second on a global scale. That's what Azerbaijan has managed to achieve," the head of state emphasized.

    "Well, actually, as you mentioned, we've been facing a situation in which international law norms were not obligatory for all the actors of the international community. Therefore, our strategic goal was to achieve results based on our national interest, and with all respect to international law, do what we thought was right. Everything that we've done, whether it's political development or restoration of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, was in line with international law and common values," the president added.

    İlham Əliyev: Beynəlxalq münasibətlər bu gün yeni eraya qədəm qoyur
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня международные отношения вступают в новую эру

