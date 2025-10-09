Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    President Ilham Aliyev: There is positive momentum in development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:41
    President Ilham Aliyev: There is positive momentum in development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia

    "There is positive momentum in the development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    "As you noted, not only trade and economic relations but also all other areas have seen successful development this year. There is positive momentum in the growth of trade turnover," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin Dushanbe CIS summit
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanla Rusiya arasında əmtəə dövriyyəsinin artmasında yaxşı dinamika mövcuddur
    Президент: В развитии товарооборота между Азербайджаном и Россией есть хорошая динамика

