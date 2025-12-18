Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 12:51
    Yaroslav Mandron: Through EDB, Uzbekistan has potential to increase exports to CIS countries by approximately 20%

    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest between $300 million and $500 million in projects in Uzbekistan in 2026, Yaroslav Mandron, deputy chairman of the EDB Management Board, said at the bank's final press conference for 2025, Report informs.

    According to him, through the EDB, Uzbekistan has the potential to increase exports to CIS countries by approximately 20%.

    "Furthermore, there is a reverse mechanism, whereby the bank's member countries can finance projects in Uzbekistan. According to our analysis, the list of such projects exceeds $1.5 billion. We have agreed with the Uzbek government that our annual investment in the country should be $300-500 million. We are at an advanced stage of readiness for such financing. We have identified three key projects for 2026. First and foremost is the Almalyk Combine. Our investment volume for it will be between $100 and $150 million – these are the parameters we have already discussed with the customer. We are awaiting the final package of documents from the government to receive a full mandate to finance the project," Mandron said.

    He also noted that airport infrastructure is of particular interest to the bank.

    "Projects in Bukhara and Samarkand are areas we're actively pursuing. We're also interested in industry and mining. Therefore, our plans for 2026 include implementing projects worth $300-500 million, and we're highly prepared for this. Furthermore, our plan through 2028 calls for $1.5 billion in investments in Uzbekistan. I hope that 2026 will demonstrate the positive results of our long-term collaboration with our new shareholder," the deputy chairman added.

