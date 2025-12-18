Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 12:54
    Israeli PM Netanyahu announces $35B gas deal with Egypt

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a $35 billion gas deal with Egypt on Wednesday evening as the US pushes for a summit between the leaders of the two countries, Report informs via CNN.

    In a televised statement, Netanyahu hailed the agreement as "the largest gas deal in Israel"s history." He said the deal was valued at 112 billion shekels (approx. $34.6 billion).

    The deal involves American energy company Chevron and will supply gas to Egypt.

    "This deal greatly strengthens Israel's status as a regional energy power and contributes to stability in our region. It encourages other companies to invest in gas exploration in Israel's economic waters," said Netanyahu.

    According to an Israeli source familiar with the matter, Israel had delayed the official approval of the deal for months, ultimately folding under pressure from the Trump administration.

    US President Donald Trump has been trying to arrange a summit between Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as he pursues regional peace deals and an expansion of the Abraham Accords.

    The Egyptian government has not yet issued an official comment on the announcement. CNN has contacted the country"s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for further details on the deal.

    İsrailin Baş naziri Misirlə 35 milyard dollarlıq müqaviləni təsdiqləyib
    Премьер Израиля одобрил крупную сделку с Египтом на $35 млрд

