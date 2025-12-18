Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    EDB head: Projects worth $4B currently in approval stage

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 12:49
    EDB head: Projects worth $4B currently in approval stage

    In 2025, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) signed loan agreements to finance 21 projects, Nikolai Podguzov, chairman of the EDB Management Board, said at the bank's final press conference for 2025, according to Report.

    He said annual investments amounted to $2.6 billion.

    "Currently, 27 projects worth $4 billion are in the approval stage," he noted.

    The head of the EDB also emphasized that the bank's net profit for 11 months exceeded $130 million.

    Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov projects
    EDB sədri: "Hazırda 4 milyard dollarlıq layihələr razılaşdırma mərhələsindədir"
    Глава ЕАБР: В данный момент проекты на 4 млрд долларов находятся в стадии согласования

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:18

    EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy supports idea of ​​electronic voting in presidential elections

    Other countries
    14:06

    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'

    Education and science
    14:02
    Photo

    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    Energy
    13:50

    Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European values

    Region
    13:42

    Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:35

    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed