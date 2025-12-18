EDB head: Projects worth $4B currently in approval stage
Finance
- 18 December, 2025
- 12:49
In 2025, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) signed loan agreements to finance 21 projects, Nikolai Podguzov, chairman of the EDB Management Board, said at the bank's final press conference for 2025, according to Report.
He said annual investments amounted to $2.6 billion.
"Currently, 27 projects worth $4 billion are in the approval stage," he noted.
The head of the EDB also emphasized that the bank's net profit for 11 months exceeded $130 million.
