    President Ilham Aliyev thanks brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh, East Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:08
    President Ilham Aliyev thanks brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh, East Zangazur

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media platform X, expressing gratitude to brotherly countries for their support for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur, Report informs.

    The post reads: "I once again express my gratitude to brotherly countries for their support for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this fraternal support."

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Qarabağın və Şərqi Zəngəzurun bərpasına dəstək üçün qardaş ölkələrə təşəkkür edib
    Ильхам Алиев поблагодарил братские страны за поддержку в восстановлении Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура

