President Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor will definitely change energy map of Europe

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Gas from Azerbaijani gas fields will be the only new source of natural gas to Europe and will definitely change to a large degree the energy map of the European continent. This is a policy of energy security and policy of energy diversification,” Report informs, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the European Union`s Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

“Among the issues which we closely cooperate on with European Institutions is energy policy. Azerbaijan is implementing the large-scale energy project, Southern Gas Corridor. The project costs more than 40 billion US dollars, and will allow us to produce additional volumes of natural gas and transport it from Azerbaijan to European markets. The 3,500 km gas pipeline will be new a route and will bring gas from new sources to European markets."

"Proven gas reserves of Azerbaijan are equal to 2.6 trillion cubic meters of gas and that will be enough to transport natural gas to Europe for decades to come. And Azerbaijan took the lead in implementing the southern gas corridor project and we are very grateful to European Commission for continued support of this project. And this support, and also the financing of this project from the European financial institutions is vital for successful implementation of this project," the President said.

“Another important initiative launched by Azerbaijan together with its neighbors is the railroad, which was inaugurated last month, connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, thus, providing a new transportation connection between Asia and Europe. This will be the shortest transportation route, which will increase the level of mutual trade, and allow many countries to join this project. Energy security, transportation security, economic development – these are all areas of our main concern and main priority,” the head of state added.