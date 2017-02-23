 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

    'I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday'

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam.

    Report informs, text of the letter says: 

    "Your Highness,

    I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of Brunei Darussalam.

    I hope that the friendly relations between our countries, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will further serve the best interests of our peoples.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of your country lasting peace and prosperity".

