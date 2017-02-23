President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Your Highness,

I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of Brunei Darussalam.

I hope that the friendly relations between our countries, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will further serve the best interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of your country lasting peace and prosperity".