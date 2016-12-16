 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain

    The head of state congratulated Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. 

    Report informs, text of the letter says: 

    "Your Majesty,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    I hope that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will further develop and expand in accordance with the will of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi