President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

I hope that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will further develop and expand in accordance with the will of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity."