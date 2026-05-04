The leading international media outlets have widely covered the speech by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev via video link during the 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) held on May 4 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Report informs.

The Italian news agency "Agenzia Nova" reported that the speech by President Ilham Aliyev has created a de facto peaceful atmosphere in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, highlighting economic and transport cooperation. "Unfortunately, double standards are today a kind of modus operandi for PACE. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has the same value as that of any other country. And in this issue, double standards are unacceptable," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The Swiss portal "Swissinfo" also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's remarks, noting that the Azerbaijani President condemned the biased attitude of European institutions against Azerbaijan.

An article published on the Argentine website "Infobae" featured remarks by President Ilham Aliyev, who condemned European institutions' double-standard approach towards Azerbaijan.

The Russian publication "Kommersant" posted an article highlighting the speech by the Azerbaijani President in a more political context. The article emphasized that the Azerbaijani President both gave optimistic messages regarding the peace process, as well as firmly criticized Western institutions.

The articles published by the Russian media outlets, including (KP, "Rossiyskaya Gazeta", "Izvestiya", "Interfax", TASS, RBC, "Vesti" and other media outlets) featured President Ilham Aliyev's remarks regarding the obstruction or sabotage of the peace process by European institutions, especially the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Articles by the Moroccan news platform A5R5BR also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's criticism of European institutions and especially his accusation of the European Parliament of interfering in and weakening the peace process.

The article published by the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA Lebanon) featured remarks by President Ilham Aliyev at the European Political Community Summit, highlighting his accusation of the European Parliament of negatively influencing the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

The United Arab Emirates' "Voice of Emirates" reported that President Ilham Aliyev announced the suspension of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament, justifying this move by the institution's undermining the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The articles published by the Georgian media outlets (1TV, IPRESS, On.ge, Netgazeti, NewsHub and other media outlets) widely covered President Ilham Aliyev's accusations of double standards and negative influence on the peace process by European institutions, especially the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).