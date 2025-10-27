President Ilham Aliyev replaces ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, Jordan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:57
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has been recalled, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding order.

    According to the presidential orders, Shahin Abdullayev has been recalled from his post as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia, as well as to Bahrain, and as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and has been appointed Ambassador to Jordan.

    According to another presidential order, Mutallim Mirzayev has been appointed Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia.

    Azerbaijan Ambassador appointment
    Azərbaycanın Səudiyyə Ərəbistanındakı səfiri geri çağırılıb, İordaniyaya təyin edilib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев сменил послов в Саудовской Аравии и Иордании

