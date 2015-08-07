President Ilham Aliyev receives President and Secretary General of International Sport Shooting Federation

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) Olegario Vazquez Rana and Secretary General Franz Schreiber, Report informs.

Olegario Vazquez Rana recalled with pleasure his participation in the opening ceremony of the first European Games, saying the Games were excellently organized. He said he was deeply impressed by rapid development processes in Azerbaijan and the friendly attitude of the country`s people.

The President of the International Sport Shooting Federation noted that ISSF World Cup was organized to highest international standards in Gabala, bringing together more than 1,000 athletes from 90 countries. Olegario Vazquez Rana added that the event would contribute to the strengthening of international cooperation in the field of sport.

The head of state underlined that state-of-the-art infrastructure was created in the capital and regions of the country for hosting various international events, including world-class sports competitions. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of holding ISSF World Cup in Gabala.

The sides expressed satisfaction with successful development of cooperation between the International Sport Shooting Federation and relevant bodies in Azerbaijan.