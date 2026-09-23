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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:04
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Tiina Nirk, the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

    The head of state stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

    Welcoming the development of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted this year"s visits to Azerbaijan by President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

    Tiina Nirk, who said she was honored to have been appointed Estonia's first ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that she would spare no effort to further develop relations between the two countries, as well as between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

    Noting Azerbaijan's important position along the Middle Corridor, the ambassador pointed to the strong potential for expanding partnership in many areas, including political dialogue, business, information technology, logistics, and other fields.

    Tiina Nirk also highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in education, noting that around 200 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Estonia.

    The ambassador also commended Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

    During the meeting, it was underlined that the opening of the Embassy of Estonia in Azerbaijan would make an important contribution to further developing bilateral relations. The sides also addressed the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

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