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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:55
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to Azerbaijan, on April 14, Report informs.

    The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the ambassador.

    The head of state noted that, despite the geographical distance between Azerbaijan and Colombia, bilateral relations have been established at a good level and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields.

    President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of deepening relations in the economic, investment, tourism, and other spheres based on existing political ties.

    The President wished the ambassador success in her future activities.

    Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo said she was honored to be the first female ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan and stated that she would spare no effort to strengthen political dialogue and bilateral relations, as well as to identify new opportunities for cooperation.

    The ambassador noted with satisfaction that Colombia organizes Spanish language courses in Azerbaijan to promote the Spanish language, with Azerbaijani students and specialists actively participating in the program.

    During the conversation, the sides recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding on the application of the "ASAN Khidmet" model in Colombia was signed last year.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Colombia in the fields of agriculture, demining of territories, education, culture, and other areas.

    The successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations was highlighted. In this context, mutual support within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms was praised.

    The sides also exchanged views on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, increasing mutual contacts and visits, and other issues of mutual interest.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo Azerbaijan Columbia
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Kolumbiyanın Azərbaycana yeni təyin olunmuş səfirini qəbul edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял нового посла Колумбии в Азербайджане - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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