President Ilham Aliyev received the outgoing Iraqi Ambassador

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Iraq Heydar Shiya Gubeyshi Al-Barrak as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq were at a very good level, and hailed cooperation between the two countries on the international level and their mutual support. The head of state said there were good opportunities for further development of relations between the two countries on various fronts, including economic, energy and other spheres. Praising the contribution of Heydar Shiya Gubeyshi Al-Barrak to the expansion of bilateral ties during his diplomatic tenure in the country, President Ilham Aliyev wished him success in his future activity.

Heydar Shiya Gubeyshi Al-Barrak congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The ambassador said he has gained many friends in Azerbaijan during his diplomatic activity. Heydar Shiya Gubeyshi Al-Barrak noted that he spared no efforts to contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ambassador thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the government of Azerbaijan for creating high-level conditions for the activity of the Embassy.