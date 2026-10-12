Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Irfan Davudov has presented his credentials to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

According to Report, during a meeting held after the credentials ceremony, Davudov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Zardari expressed gratitude for Aliyev's greetings and asked Davudov to convey his sincere greetings and highest regards to the Azerbaijani president.

During the meeting, the Pakistani president highlighted the high level of friendship and brotherly relations between the two countries. He stressed the importance of further strengthening political ties through economic cooperation and increasing trade turnover and mutual investment.

Zardari said there was significant potential to expand cooperation in energy, regional connectivity and defense, and welcomed the progress achieved in the defense industry. He also emphasized that direct air links make an important contribution to the development of tourism and the expansion of people-to-people contacts.

Davudov said he was honored to be appointed ambassador to Pakistan and to begin his official duties, noting the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries. He particularly highlighted the role of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in bringing bilateral relations to their current level.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other both bilaterally and internationally. He also highlighted Pakistan's political and moral support for Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and people.

The meeting also underscored the importance of developing cooperation across all areas in line with the high level of political relations, particularly in economic and trade relations, mutual investment, education and tourism.